Update from Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) was $6.67 for the day, down -8.25% from the previous closing price of $7.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578390 shares were traded. SRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.40 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Sardano Michael sold 5,000 shares for $14.13 per share. The transaction valued at 70,628 led to the insider holds 49,519 shares of the business.

Sardano Joseph C sold 15,794 shares of SRTS for $198,643 on Sep 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,130,293 shares after completing the transaction at $12.58 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Sardano Joseph C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,794 shares for $12.56 each. As a result, the insider received 198,447 and left with 1,146,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRTS has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.30.

Shares Statistics:

SRTS traded an average of 422.30K shares per day over the past three months and 983.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.76M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SRTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 745.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 450.66k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.5M to a low estimate of $7.42M. As of the current estimate, Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.57M, an estimated increase of 71.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.27M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $71.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.34M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.04M, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.2M and the low estimate is $46.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.