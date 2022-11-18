Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) was $17.91 for the day, up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $17.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729508 shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UTZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $16 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Stewart Pamela J bought 720 shares for $17.28 per share. The transaction valued at 12,442 led to the insider holds 12,640 shares of the business.

DEROMEDI ROGER K sold 15,678 shares of UTZ for $307,972 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 3,277,988 shares after completing the transaction at $19.64 per share. On May 20, another insider, Stewart Pamela J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 977 shares for $12.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,494 and bolstered with 11,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Utz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $19.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.17.

Shares Statistics:

UTZ traded an average of 508.54K shares per day over the past three months and 617.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.37M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 5.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.21, UTZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $349.51M to a low estimate of $335.4M. As of the current estimate, Utz Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $312.68M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.36M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $329M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.43M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.