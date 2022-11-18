VAL (Valaris Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) closed at $67.50 in the last session, down -1.16% from day before closing price of $68.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531646 shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Grable Colleen sold 3,109 shares for $47.57 per share. The transaction valued at 147,895 led to the insider holds 15,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $70.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VAL traded on average about 887.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 824.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.