What shareholders can do to beat the market with First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock

In the latest session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed at $9.04 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $9.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4018125 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4520.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 96.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $14.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AG has traded an average of 7.28M shares per day and 8.84M over the past ten days. A total of 265.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.09M. Insiders hold about 9.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 15.55M, compared to 18.7M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $156M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $158M to a low estimate of $154M. As of the current estimate, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $124.65M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $169M, a decrease of -17.50% less than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $584.12M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $798.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.58M and the low estimate is $709M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.