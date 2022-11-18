What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) stock

As of close of business last night, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.81, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $32.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2382500 shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IPG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,500 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 195,000 led to the insider holds 38,214 shares of the business.

HUDSON DAWN E sold 18,376 shares of IPG for $596,301 on May 09. The Director now owns 32,880 shares after completing the transaction at $32.45 per share. On May 06, another insider, GUILFOILE MARY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,301 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 204,215 and left with 102,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $39.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IPG traded 3.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 390.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 386.65M. Shares short for IPG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.50M, compared to 12.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.03, IPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 44.80% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of the current estimate, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.11B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $9.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.