5 Pre-Market Movers Stocks to Watch

The goal of pre-market movers is to assist investors and traders in anticipating future market patterns. Pre-market movers can be traded via an electronic trading network (ECN) or another trading system (ATS). Because of the limited liquidity and volume in these markets, bid-ask spreads are often large. In general, retail brokers accept a restricted number of order types in pre-market movements.

Here are several Pre-Market Movers to keep an eye on today.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) shares were up 20.12% to trade at $0.17 in pre-market at the last check. COSM’s stock gained 10.38% to close Friday’s session at $0.14. The stock volume remained at 130.67 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 16.76 million shares within the past 50 days. COSM shares have fallen by -96.57% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 17.56% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -57.76%, while over the past six months, it has shed -86.36%. Further, the company has a current market of $3.49 million and its outstanding shares stood at 19.54 million.

UBS SECURITIES LLC bought a fresh place in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM). The institutional investor bought 30.6 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 9/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 9/30/2022, MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC bought approximately 18.4 thousand shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 9/30/2022, the institutional investor, SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 13.6 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has gained 25.30% at $2.08 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Monday. The stock of MMAT lost -6.74% to complete the last trading session at $1.66. The price range of the company’s shares was between $1.60 and $1.80. It traded 7.33 million shares, which was above its daily average of 6.99 million shares over 100 days. MMAT’s shares have gained by 26.72% in the last five days, while they have added 86.12% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.55.

Welch Thomas Gordon, 10% Owner, of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), sold 7,000 shares of Meta Materials Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Nov 30. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.54 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $24,780. As of the close of the Sale, 10% Owner now directly holds 341,000 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $566060.0. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) were increasing 16.18% at $0.13. CRBP’s stock closed the last session at $0.11, decreasing -9.54% or -$0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.1067 and $0.1281 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 3.56 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 2.96 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -88.04%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -16.67%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -67.74%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -48.11%. The stock has returned -82.13% so far this year.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock. ROTH Capital issued a stock update for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on September 08, 2020, in which the firm assigned a “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Mkts on September 08, 2020, rated the stock at a “Sector perform”. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -60.47%, while it is -27.07% below and -14.08% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 3.56 million against a 3-month average of 2.45M.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares have increased 7.88% at $99.03 in Monday’s pre-market session. The Walt Disney Company’s stock added 0.38% to finish the last trading session at $91.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 10.01 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 12.11 million shares. The shares of The Walt Disney Company have advanced -3.38% in the last five days; however, they have lost -6.89% over the last month. The stock price has shed -20.82% over the last three months and has lost -40.99 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 107.49 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 2.02.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.38%, and 3.13% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 3.64, with the beta factor poised at 1.23. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is up on the charts today, 24.37% to trade at $0.2450 at the last check in pre-market trading. On Friday, shares in NextPlay Technologies Inc. rise 2.60% to close the day at $0.20. The volume of shares traded was 0.11 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 2.28 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.1866 and $0.199. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -0.50. NXTP’s stock has lost -4.23% of its value in the previous five sessions and -52.39% over the past month but has lost -76.97% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.2286 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.3508. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 44.00.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index has reduced its position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) to 2,541,646 shares, mirroring a recent drop by 0.00%. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index dumped 0.0 shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc. common stock bringing its total worth to about $0.57 million at the end of a recent close, SEC documents show. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index isn’t the only investment manager who changed stakes and is followed by Vanguard Extended Market Index Fu, which added 26360.0 shares to end up with 585,157 shares worth $0.13 million. Fidelity Extended Market Index Fu cut their holdings by 0.00% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 0.32% position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. thanks to 0.38 million shares amounting to $84869.0.