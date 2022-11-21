A correction may be in store for Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) shares?

In the latest session, Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) closed at $0.17 up 8.81% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0141 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769974 shares were traded. AEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1820 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1580.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alset Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.80 and its Current Ratio is at 24.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 1,000,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 250,700 led to the insider holds 73,685,923 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 135,000 shares of AEI for $111,550 on Apr 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,366,633 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,377,792 shares for $0.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,281,016 and bolstered with 37,231,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEI has reached a high of $1.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2101, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3300.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEI has traded an average of 598.98K shares per day and 701.88k over the past ten days. A total of 148.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.21M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AEI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 791.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 880.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.