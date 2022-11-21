A correction may be in store for Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Calyxt Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.19, down -5.33% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0114 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516268 shares were traded. CLXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1802.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 15, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 10, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Ribeill Yves J sold 30,000 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 7,173 led to the insider holds 99,225 shares of the business.

Ribeill Yves J sold 20,000 shares of CLXT for $21,238 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 129,225 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLXT has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1721, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4703.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLXT traded 409.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 598.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.35M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CLXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 195.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$2.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.99M, down -93.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27M and the low estimate is $4.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 701.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.