A correction may be in store for CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares?

As of close of business last night, CarLotz Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.20, down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555353 shares were traded. LOTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1910.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOTZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Peker Lev sold 5,056 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,279 led to the insider holds 3,206,549 shares of the business.

Peker Lev sold 657 shares of LOTZ for $225 on Sep 23. The CEO now owns 289,521 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Peker Lev, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 724 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 326 and left with 246,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOTZ has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7585.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOTZ traded 627.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 735.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.69M. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LOTZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $75.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.3M to a low estimate of $75.3M. As of the current estimate, CarLotz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.04M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.07M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.53M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.4M and the low estimate is $302.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.