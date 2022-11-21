A correction may be in store for Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) shares?

In the latest session, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) closed at $0.10 down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182655 shares were traded. STAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1049 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0973.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Statera Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAB has reached a high of $3.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3067.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STAB has traded an average of 3.01M shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 53.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.59M. Insiders hold about 15.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 759.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.