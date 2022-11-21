A glimpse at ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) closed at $21.05 up 3.09% from its previous closing price of $20.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557906 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on September 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $26 from $21 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On April 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 when McCray Gregory James bought 30 shares for $22.90 per share. The transaction valued at 695 led to the insider holds 21,688 shares of the business.

STANTON THOMAS R bought 296 shares of ADTN for $6,783 on Sep 04. The Chairman and CEO now owns 855,753 shares after completing the transaction at $22.90 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, Wilson James Denson Jr, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 102 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,343 and bolstered with 128,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADTN has traded an average of 708.12K shares per day and 765.77k over the past ten days. A total of 77.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.89M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ADTN is 0.36, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563M, up 81.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.