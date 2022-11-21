A glimpse at Helbiz Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) closed at $0.18 down -2.90% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6024245 shares were traded. HLBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1732.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Helbiz Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Profumo Giulio bought 51,498 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 11,330 led to the insider holds 51,498 shares of the business.

Palella Salvatore bought 155,530 shares of HLBZ for $34,217 on Nov 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,559,632 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Palella Salvatore, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,000 and bolstered with 5,404,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3276, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3206.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLBZ has traded an average of 4.76M shares per day and 5.24M over the past ten days. A total of 83.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.08M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HLBZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 451.87k with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 528.65k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $56.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.