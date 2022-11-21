A glimpse at Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed at $76.75 up 5.91% from its previous closing price of $72.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1489494 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On September 15, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on June 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when CARTER BRUCE L A sold 10,000 shares for $85.49 per share. The transaction valued at 854,899 led to the insider holds 6,021 shares of the business.

Christensen Jamie sold 624 shares of MRTX for $39,649 on May 23. The EVP, Chief Scientific Officer now owns 86,804 shares after completing the transaction at $63.54 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Cherrington Julie M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,475 shares for $116.07 each. As a result, the insider received 171,203 and left with 2,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 353.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $154.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRTX has traded an average of 833.90K shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Shares short for MRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.73M, compared to 7.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.23% and a Short% of Float of 17.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.34 and a low estimate of -$3.92, while EPS last year was -$1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.69, with high estimates of -$3.26 and low estimates of -$4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$13.17 and -$14.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.77. EPS for the following year is -$12.65, with 17 analysts recommending between -$6.23 and -$18.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.09M, down -87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406M and the low estimate is $24.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,411.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.