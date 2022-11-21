A glimpse at Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) closed at $0.23 down -2.64% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0063 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2044210 shares were traded. STRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2223.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 13, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 03, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on June 03, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 44 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 11 led to the insider holds 7,467 shares of the business.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 107,064 shares of STRY for $25,717 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 18,122,950 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 65 shares for $0.26 each. As a result, the insider received 17 and left with 7,511 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRY has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0355, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1770.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STRY has traded an average of 3.14M shares per day and 3.09M over the past ten days. A total of 162.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.94M. Insiders hold about 17.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STRY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.82M and the low estimate is $82.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 123.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.