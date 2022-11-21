A glimpse at Telos Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Telos Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.92, down -3.92% from its previous closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777144 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $4.50 previously.

On November 09, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $4.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on September 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Wood John B bought 200,000 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 730,000 led to the insider holds 4,641,118 shares of the business.

Schaufeld Fredrick bought 250,000 shares of TLS for $907,500 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share. On May 11, another insider, Wood John B, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 125,000 shares for $6.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 871,250 and bolstered with 4,441,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $19.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.0014, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0764.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TLS traded 872.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.86M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.