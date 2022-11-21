A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)

The price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at $1.72 in the last session, down -8.02% from day before closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48994036 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2 from $7 previously.

On July 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

On July 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Truist initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Low Ah Kee Andrew sold 151,030 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 289,993 led to the insider holds 3,367,016 shares of the business.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 67,629 shares of OPEN for $129,854 on Nov 16. The CEO now owns 32,751,029 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Morillo Daniel, who serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 87,828 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider received 176,078 and left with 1,735,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $21.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7830.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPEN traded on average about 20.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 36.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 629.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.39M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.82M with a Short Ratio of 74.89M, compared to 65.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.29B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.