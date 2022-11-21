AMC (AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $7.39 in the prior trading day, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed at $7.59, up 2.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21445070 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $7.50 from $11 previously.

On November 04, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when COX CHRIS A sold 12,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 1,250 shares of the business.

MCDONALD JOHN D sold 25,000 shares of AMC for $597,625 on Mar 31. The EVP, US OPERATIONS now owns 1,463 shares after completing the transaction at $23.91 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, FRANK ELIZABETH F, who serves as the EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $29.91 each. As a result, the insider received 598,240 and left with 4,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $26.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 31.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 32.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 516.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.70M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 104.36M with a Short Ratio of 101.84M, compared to 100.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.10% and a Short% of Float of 20.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $961.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $856M. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $763.2M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 64.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.33B and the low estimate is $4.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.