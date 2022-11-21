An average trading volume for H&R Block Inc. (HRB) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $41.90 in the prior trading day, H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) closed at $42.82, up 2.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1906525 shares were traded. HRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 10, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

On July 15, 2020, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Gerard Robert A bought 500 shares for $37.89 per share. The transaction valued at 18,946 led to the insider holds 262,227 shares of the business.

Orosco Karen A sold 50,000 shares of HRB for $2,250,000 on Sep 07. The Pres., Global Consumer Tax & S now owns 89,733 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Bowen Tony G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 64,741 shares for $48.35 each. As a result, the insider received 3,130,098 and left with 79,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, H&R’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRB has reached a high of $48.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 159.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.02M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.05M with a Short Ratio of 11.78M, compared to 9.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HRB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.42, with high estimates of -$1.12 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $3.73.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $181.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.2M to a low estimate of $179.59M. As of the current estimate, H&R Block Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.62M, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.