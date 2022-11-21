An average trading volume for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) closed at $29.08 in the last session, up 9.78% from day before closing price of $26.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2319247 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18.80 to $36.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDU traded on average about 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 8.35M, compared to 8.43M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.