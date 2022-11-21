An average trading volume for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.18 in the prior trading day, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) closed at $0.16, down -9.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0173 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483858 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1849 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1479.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCBP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Randall Kenneth Edward bought 20,803 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,923 led to the insider holds 100,418 shares of the business.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09.

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.7360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.1817.

The stock has traded on average 262.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.03M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 78.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 236.94k on Sep 14, 2022.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.