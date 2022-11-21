An overall feel about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) closed at $194.33 up 2.13% from its previous closing price of $190.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990839 shares were traded. AJG stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $215.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $198.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 12, 2022, with a $198 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when BAX WILLIAM L sold 350 shares for $189.30 per share. The transaction valued at 66,255 led to the insider holds 45,405 shares of the business.

JOHNSON DAVID S sold 1,000 shares of AJG for $190,140 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 47,508 shares after completing the transaction at $190.14 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $190.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,141,920 and left with 88,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arthur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJG has reached a high of $194.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $147.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 180.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AJG has traded an average of 981.35K shares per day and 863.66k over the past ten days. A total of 210.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AJG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AJG is 2.04, from 1.83 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 38.10% for AJG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.74. EPS for the following year is $8.68, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.08 and $8.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.96B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6B, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.08B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.61B and the low estimate is $9.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.