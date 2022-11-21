An overall feel about TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) closed at $6.97 down -25.05% from its previous closing price of $9.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700057 shares were traded. TC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TuanChe Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 05, 2019, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TC has reached a high of $10.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TC has traded an average of 225.78K shares per day and 418.09k over the past ten days. A total of 19.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.27M. Insiders hold about 34.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 218.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 20.38k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.77M to a low estimate of $35.77M. As of the current estimate, TuanChe Limited’s year-ago sales were $25.9M, an estimated decrease of -51.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.95M, a decrease of -80.80% less than the figure of -$51.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.95M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.6M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.49M and the low estimate is $105.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 96.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.