Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB): Selected Notes

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) closed the day trading at $51.56 up 2.12% from the previous closing price of $50.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2032427 shares were traded. CPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 138.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $42.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Sanzio Anthony sold 3,600 shares for $47.35 per share. The transaction valued at 170,460 led to the insider holds 14,445 shares of the business.

Ciongoli Adam G. sold 18,321 shares of CPB for $916,061 on Sep 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 111,598 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Ciongoli Adam G., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 17,924 shares for $50.01 each. As a result, the insider received 896,379 and left with 129,919 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Campbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $53.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPB traded about 2.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPB traded about 2.51M shares per day. A total of 298.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.05M with a Short Ratio of 13.93M, compared to 13.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Dividends & Splits

CPB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.48, up from 1.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 58.90% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.56B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.