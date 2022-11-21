Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU): Selected Notes

The closing price of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) was $1.32 for the day, up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528672 shares were traded. DOYU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOYU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has reached a high of $3.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1129, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4768.

Shares Statistics:

DOYU traded an average of 922.30K shares per day over the past three months and 778.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 318.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.29M. Shares short for DOYU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.04M with a Short Ratio of 15.20M, compared to 14.85M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOYU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, down -25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $949.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.