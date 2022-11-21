Are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) closed at $18.37 up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537506 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On June 15, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 15, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when SCHIFF ANDREW N sold 1,371 shares for $17.08 per share. The transaction valued at 23,417 led to the insider holds 434,455 shares of the business.

SCHIFF ANDREW N sold 41,160 shares of ACRS for $702,177 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 435,826 shares after completing the transaction at $17.06 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, SCHIFF ANDREW N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,395 shares for $17.02 each. As a result, the insider received 193,995 and left with 476,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRS has traded an average of 340.81K shares per day and 442.51k over the past ten days. A total of 66.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76M, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.