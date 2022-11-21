Are analysts optimistic about Atkore Inc.’s (NYSE:ATKR) stock?

The closing price of Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) was $116.00 for the day, up 15.29% from the previous closing price of $100.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1392779 shares were traded. ATKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On March 18, 2021, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $90.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Waltz William E Jr. sold 20,000 shares for $118.65 per share. The transaction valued at 2,373,018 led to the insider holds 39,017 shares of the business.

Kelly Daniel S sold 15,000 shares of ATKR for $1,728,304 on May 06. The VP, General Counsel and Sec. now owns 31,644 shares after completing the transaction at $115.22 per share. On May 06, another insider, Lamps Mark F., who serves as the Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of the company, sold 845 shares for $113.64 each. As a result, the insider received 96,026 and left with 21,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atkore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATKR has reached a high of $123.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.10.

Shares Statistics:

ATKR traded an average of 434.95K shares per day over the past three months and 625.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.04M. Shares short for ATKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.1 and a low estimate of $4.9, while EPS last year was $4.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.1 and $20.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.01. EPS for the following year is $13.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $14.15 and $12.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $990.1M to a low estimate of $969.63M. As of the current estimate, Atkore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $923.73M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.