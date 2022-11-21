Are analysts optimistic about Volta Inc.’s (NYSE:VLTA) stock?

The closing price of Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) was $0.66 for the day, down -9.88% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0722 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6760956 shares were traded. VLTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7636 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6515.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has reached a high of $11.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3739.

Shares Statistics:

VLTA traded an average of 4.05M shares per day over the past three months and 9.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.49M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VLTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.09M with a Short Ratio of 15.34M, compared to 18.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31M, up 98.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $108.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.