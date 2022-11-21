Are Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.67, down -11.14% from its previous closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15945398 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hong Judy Eun Joo sold 1,021 shares for $4.98 per share. The transaction valued at 5,085 led to the insider holds 5,100 shares of the business.

Stewart Thomas Carlton sold 281 shares of CGC for $1,399 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,188 shares after completing the transaction at $4.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $13.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1192, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5832.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CGC traded 14.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 485.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.35M. Insiders hold about 35.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.41M with a Short Ratio of 44.10M, compared to 35.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.44 and -$4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $84.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.95M to a low estimate of $77.88M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $103.86M, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.97M, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $465.93M and the low estimate is $321.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.