Are Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Tecnoglass Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.97, up 6.24% from its previous closing price of $28.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657111 shares were traded. TGLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TGLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On September 21, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Sidoti initiated its Neutral rating on September 21, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Torres Julio A. sold 25,000 shares for $25.46 per share. The transaction valued at 636,400 led to the insider holds 30,520 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tecnoglass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS has reached a high of $34.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TGLS traded 134.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 255.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TGLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.11, TGLS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $628.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.79M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $692.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700.69M and the low estimate is $680M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.