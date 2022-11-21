As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) offers stability

The closing price of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) was $0.44 for the day, up 3.24% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0138 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841588 shares were traded. OCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $3.10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arno Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 13,500 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Last Andrew J. bought 20,000 shares of OCX for $17,400 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 70,170 shares after completing the transaction at $0.87 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,400 and bolstered with 333,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCX has reached a high of $3.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0281.

Shares Statistics:

OCX traded an average of 376.91K shares per day over the past three months and 695.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.14M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73M, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 137.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.