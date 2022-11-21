As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) offers stability

The closing price of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) was $8.65 for the day, down -7.39% from the previous closing price of $9.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1065172 shares were traded. PDSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDSB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 28, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when HILL MATTHEW C bought 200 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,800 led to the insider holds 4,075 shares of the business.

HILL MATTHEW C bought 2,900 shares of PDSB for $26,060 on Dec 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,875 shares after completing the transaction at $8.99 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDSB now has a Market Capitalization of 246.60M and an Enterprise Value of 198.26M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDSB is 2.59, which has changed by -7.39% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDSB has reached a high of $10.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.92.

Shares Statistics:

PDSB traded an average of 666.49K shares per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.45M. Insiders hold about 14.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PDSB as of Oct 30, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.69.