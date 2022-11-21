As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) offers stability

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) closed the day trading at $78.16 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $77.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6859792 shares were traded. TJX stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TJX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 190.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $70.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when MEYROWITZ CAROL sold 39,354 shares for $78.02 per share. The transaction valued at 3,070,486 led to the insider holds 225,613 shares of the business.

Herrman Ernie sold 50,282 shares of TJX for $3,313,800 on Sep 08. The CEO & President now owns 696,439 shares after completing the transaction at $65.90 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Goldenberg Scott, who serves as the SEVP, CFO of the company, sold 16,551 shares for $68.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,125,468 and left with 102,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has reached a high of $79.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TJX traded about 5.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TJX traded about 7.06M shares per day. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.16B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TJX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.58M with a Short Ratio of 11.26M, compared to 12.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

TJX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.18, up from 0.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 18.60% for TJX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TJX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.55B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.15B and the low estimate is $51.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.