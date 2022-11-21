BARK Inc. (BARK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) closed the day trading at $1.77 down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1559301 shares were traded. BARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BARK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On June 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Meeker Matt bought 11,400 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 24,837 led to the insider holds 9,815,086 shares of the business.

Kamenetzky David bought 91,832 shares of BARK for $226,559 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 204,346 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 286,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $6.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3483.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BARK traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BARK traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 176.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.91M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 7.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.41M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $690.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.1M and the low estimate is $631.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.