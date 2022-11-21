CLFD (Clearfield Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) closed at $117.94 in the last session, up 26.72% from day before closing price of $93.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+24.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317435 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLFD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on January 19, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On December 14, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Jones Walter Louis JR bought 86 shares for $116.65 per share. The transaction valued at 10,032 led to the insider holds 906 shares of the business.

Harding Roger G sold 1,500 shares of CLFD for $188,790 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 15,508 shares after completing the transaction at $125.86 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Hayward Donald R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $120.50 each. As a result, the insider received 144,600 and left with 8,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clearfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLFD has reached a high of $130.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLFD traded on average about 251.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 431.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.48M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CLFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 849.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 940.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $71.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.1M to a low estimate of $69.3M. As of the current estimate, Clearfield Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.24M, an estimated increase of 57.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $247.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.75M, up 75.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304.3M and the low estimate is $290M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.