Considering 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $22.40 in the prior trading day, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed at $21.99, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1235364 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FDMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On November 15, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $68.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on August 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 362.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $24.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 447.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 11.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 1.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.42. EPS for the following year is -$3.59, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$4.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04M, down -72.20% from the average estimate.