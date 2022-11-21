Considering Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $80.98 in the prior trading day, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) closed at $85.63, up 5.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653795 shares were traded. COLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COLM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $80 from $108 previously.

On February 09, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $116.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Swanson Jim A bought 500 shares for $72.99 per share. The transaction valued at 36,494 led to the insider holds 5,197 shares of the business.

Bragdon Peter J bought 300 shares of COLM for $22,904 on May 06. The EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel now owns 19,981 shares after completing the transaction at $76.35 per share. On May 05, another insider, Nelson Ronald E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,706 shares for $80.16 each. As a result, the insider received 297,074 and left with 14,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLM has reached a high of $106.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 367.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 354.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.52M. Insiders hold about 47.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for COLM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COLM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 21.60% for COLM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.79, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.64 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Columbia Sportswear Company’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $793.38M, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $892.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.