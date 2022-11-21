Considering Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $28.37 in the prior trading day, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) closed at $28.75, up 1.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1303184 shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares for $27.50 per share. The transaction valued at 82,500 led to the insider holds 23,051 shares of the business.

McMullian Ryals sold 143,020 shares of FLO for $3,999,983 on Aug 18. The President and CEO now owns 1,781,580 shares after completing the transaction at $27.97 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, STITH MELVIN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 195 and bolstered with 77 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $29.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.38M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.09M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FLO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. The current Payout Ratio is 83.20% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.