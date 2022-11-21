CVNA (Carvana Co.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $8.32 in the prior trading day, Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) closed at $8.06, down -3.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22302596 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 27.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when SULLIVAN GREGORY B bought 8,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 80,000 led to the insider holds 17,392 shares of the business.

Taira Thomas bought 10,000 shares of CVNA for $111,300 on Nov 11. The President, Special Projects now owns 42,518 shares after completing the transaction at $11.13 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, MAROONE MICHAEL E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $8.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 861,000 and bolstered with 154,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $296.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.90M. Shares short for CVNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.57M with a Short Ratio of 37.56M, compared to 28.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.68% and a Short% of Float of 55.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$3.13, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.84, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.49 and -$10.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.78. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 21 analysts recommending between -$3.39 and -$9.2.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $3.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $3.38B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.94B and the low estimate is $14.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.