e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $52.71 in the prior trading day, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed at $54.91, up 4.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805645 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On October 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $46.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when AMIN TARANG sold 16,664 shares for $49.37 per share. The transaction valued at 822,713 led to the insider holds 355,673 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 39,744 shares of ELF for $1,969,673 on Nov 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 347,496 shares after completing the transaction at $49.56 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, AMIN TARANG, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $46.01 each. As a result, the insider received 4,601,046 and left with 347,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $53.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 666.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 718.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.4M and the low estimate is $472.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.