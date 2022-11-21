ELVT (Elevate Credit Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Elevate Credit Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.81, up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1463963 shares were traded. ELVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Strock Bradley R. bought 4,032 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999 led to the insider holds 151,856 shares of the business.

Lutes Christopher bought 41,267 shares of ELVT for $99,866 on May 18. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 594,833 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Peterson David Curry, who serves as the Chief Credit Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $3.04 each. As a result, the insider received 18,240 and left with 94,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELVT now has a Market Capitalization of 56.56M and an Enterprise Value of 560.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -99.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELVT is 1.96, which has changed by -45.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELVT has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1047, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2400.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELVT traded 217.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 866.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.18M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELVT as of Oct 30, 2022 were 557.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 605.79k on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $121.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.32M to a low estimate of $119.21M. As of the current estimate, Elevate Credit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.53M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.8M, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.24M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $491.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $486.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $489.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $416.64M, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $518.94M and the low estimate is $477.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.