GSK (GSK plc): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $32.59 in the prior trading day, GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) closed at $32.89, up 0.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4007096 shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50.50 to $34.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.87M with a Short Ratio of 13.36M, compared to 13.97M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GSK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 1.63 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32. The current Payout Ratio is 4.20% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.91B, down -30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.2B and the low estimate is $31.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.