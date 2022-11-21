How is Ardelyx Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at $2.08 in the last session, up 20.93% from day before closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81520102 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $3 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $1.

Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when MOTT DAVID M bought 567,000 shares for $1.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,642 led to the insider holds 1,166,765 shares of the business.

Blanks Robert sold 100,000 shares of ARDX for $150,000 on Oct 05. The now owns 195,827 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Rosenbaum David P., who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 2,760 and left with 89,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3784, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9558.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARDX traded on average about 6.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.86M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 6.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.92M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25M, an estimated increase of 213.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.37M, an increase of 810.60% over than the figure of $213.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1M, up 72.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $107.75M and the low estimate is $22.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 279.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.