How is COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ: COMS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21729608 shares were traded. COMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0676 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0640.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 5,920 led to the insider holds 572,267 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMS has reached a high of $1.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0767, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2855.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 25.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.80M. Insiders hold about 15.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 5.71M, compared to 3.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.64M, up 232.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.06M and the low estimate is $122.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 190.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.