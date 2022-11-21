How is ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) closed at $2.65 in the last session, up 2.32% from day before closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1490402 shares were traded. TBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TBLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Panosian Michael bought 263,365 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 100,737 led to the insider holds 445,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBLT has reached a high of $69.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.7351.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TBLT traded on average about 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.04M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TBLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 414.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 667k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.75 and -$6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.03M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.9M and the low estimate is $108.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.