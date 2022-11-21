Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) closed the day trading at $8.00 down -3.96% from the previous closing price of $8.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791910 shares were traded. HUDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUDI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUDI now has a Market Capitalization of 132.39M and an Enterprise Value of 140.86M. As of this moment, Huadi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUDI has reached a high of $192.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUDI traded about 764.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUDI traded about 4.26M shares per day. A total of 13.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.24M. Insiders hold about 70.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HUDI as of Oct 30, 2022 were 60.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 43.3k on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.