I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Azenta Inc. (AZTA).

The price of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) closed at $57.58 in the last session, down -3.34% from day before closing price of $59.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842906 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Crowley Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 132 shares for $78.02 each. As a result, the insider received 10,299 and left with 5,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $121.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZTA traded on average about 864.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Shares short for AZTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AZTA is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342M, an estimated decrease of -60.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $551.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -53.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $682.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688M and the low estimate is $670M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.