I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX).

After finishing at $51.70 in the prior trading day, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) closed at $42.85, down -17.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1941710 shares were traded. SATX stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SATX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SATX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. As of this moment, Satixfy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 193.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 280.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 73.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -58.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SATX has reached a high of $55.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 516.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 637.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.92M. Insiders hold about 59.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company.