I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR).

After finishing at $5.06 in the prior trading day, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at $4.61, down -8.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049765 shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TIGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $7.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0932.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.61M. Insiders hold about 24.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 9.33M, compared to 9.41M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $52.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.58M to a low estimate of $52.58M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $81.28M, an estimated decrease of -35.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.49M, down -19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $250.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.