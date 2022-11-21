In spite of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCRN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.97, up 3.34% from its previous closing price of $33.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724961 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Ball Susan E sold 14,901 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 447,030 led to the insider holds 155,896 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 40,293 shares of CCRN for $1,245,535 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 206,111 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Burns William J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,705 shares for $28.99 each. As a result, the insider received 426,236 and left with 246,404 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCRN traded 881.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 767.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 3.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.71% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 61.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.