In spite of Extreme Networks Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed at $19.06 up 1.65% from its previous closing price of $18.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166317 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 94,498 shares for $19.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,802,975 led to the insider holds 838,722 shares of the business.

MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 1,302 shares of EXTR for $24,742 on Nov 17. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 933,220 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, MEYERCORD EDWARD, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 4,200 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 79,814 and left with 904,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $19.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXTR has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 130.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.33M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 7.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.